Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Shares of UFI opened at $23.95 on Friday. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Unifi alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.