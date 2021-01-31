Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

Shares of WSBF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,390. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $464.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 61,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

