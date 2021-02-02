Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

Shares of AKTS stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 2,098,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,242. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $694.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.