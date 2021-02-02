Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 83,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $782.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

