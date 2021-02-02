Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

