Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

CRUS stock traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. 85,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Earnings History for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit