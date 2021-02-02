Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

CRUS stock traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. 85,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

