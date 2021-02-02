Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%.

NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 31,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,415. Costamare has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $970.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

