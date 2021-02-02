Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $38.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.53. 37,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.43 and its 200-day moving average is $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

