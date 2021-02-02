Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Shares of FN stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. 436,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

