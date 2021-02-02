First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

