Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 966,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

