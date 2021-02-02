Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.
Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 966,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.