Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $69.74. 19,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,887. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

