Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 83,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,292. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.