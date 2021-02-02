Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 83,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,292. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

