Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.
Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.52. 1,012,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,667. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.