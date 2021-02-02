Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.52. 1,012,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,667. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.