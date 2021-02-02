Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,685. Meridian has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $127.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Meridian alerts:

MRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.