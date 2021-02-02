Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,361. The company has a market capitalization of $209.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Swalling bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.