Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.08. 881,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,786. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 144.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

