ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 535,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

