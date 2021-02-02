Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,595. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

