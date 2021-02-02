Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,466. The company has a market capitalization of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,500 in the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

