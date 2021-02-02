PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,092. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

