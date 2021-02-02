Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,307.27% and a negative net margin of 222.46%.

NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,538. Quotient has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $499.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

