Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

RMBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 1,821,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,911. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

