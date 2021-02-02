Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.12. 819,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

