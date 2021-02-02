Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,241. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.