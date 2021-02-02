The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

RMR traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. 120,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.28.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.