The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.
RMR traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. 120,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.
See Also: What is the quiet period?
