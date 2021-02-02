Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.07. 334,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,628. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.