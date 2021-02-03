1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

FCCY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,059. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCCY. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

