Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ATGE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.