Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share.

AMGN traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,922. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

