ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 235,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,550. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

