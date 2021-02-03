Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 7.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

