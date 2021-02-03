Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. 502,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

