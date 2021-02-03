Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.42 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.46. 796,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. Autohome has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

