Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.41. 228,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.44. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $399.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

