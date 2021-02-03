BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 25,340,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,049,059. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

Get BP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.