Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $144.61. 12,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,858. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

