Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 1,398,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,972. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

