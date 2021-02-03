Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 1,398,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,972. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Earnings History for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit