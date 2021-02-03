Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
Catalent stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.83. 1,075,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,242. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49.
In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.