Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Catalent stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.83. 1,075,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,242. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

