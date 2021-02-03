Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $23.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,499.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,846. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,553.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,422.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,299.48.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,458.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

