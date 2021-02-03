ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,131,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

