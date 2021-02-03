Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

