Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?

Earnings History for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit