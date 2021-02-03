Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,492. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

