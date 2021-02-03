Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FBHS traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

