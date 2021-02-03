Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
NYSE BEN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 3,379,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.
In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
