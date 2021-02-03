Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 3,379,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

