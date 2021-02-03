Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

GAIN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 524,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $376.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

