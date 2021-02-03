Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Globe Life stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.84. 648,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,912. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at $65,302,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold 90,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,864 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

