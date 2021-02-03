Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

GL traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $2,201,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,864. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

