Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 127,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.