Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $139.69. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.